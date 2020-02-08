Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Black Dress In Throwback Shot From Governors’ Ball

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Saturday when she shared a series of jaw-dropping throwback shots from a past Governors’ Ball.

The first lady looked absolutely incredible in the first snap of her as she posed for the picture wearing a sleeveless black gown with a leg slit. She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

In a second photo, Melania is photographed from the back in gorgeous lace black gown as she walked next to President Donald Trump. The final snap shows her posing next to the president wearing a sleeveless white tuxedo gown for the annual celebration. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:18am PST

FLOTUS captioned her post, “Looking forward to hosting members of the @governors_nga & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse Governor’s Ball tomorrow night. It is an annual tradition to come together for a bipartisan gala to strengthen the friendships between states & their leaders.”

To say she looked perfect in every single photo she posted would be a serious understatement.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out in a beautiful black skirt suit for Trump’s State Of The Union address.

