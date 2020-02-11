Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet End Presidential Campaigns

Tuesday’s Democratic primaries in New Hampshire also marked the end of the road for two Democratic hopefuls.

Businessman and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang suspended his presidential campaign, according to a Tuesday evening report from CNN.

The first time politician did not earn delegates in Iowa and was expected to finish at the end of the pack in New Hampshire.

New: Sources tell CNN @AndrewYang plans to suspend his campaign. One source telling me that the “MATH just didnt work out” — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) February 12, 2020

“There was a part of me that thought that we might be able to win this race and get this done this cycle, and so there’s a lot of disappointment because when you’re goal-oriented and you’re a builder, it’s very hard to pat yourself on the back and say, job well done, if you didn’t win,” Yang told Politico. “But rationally and objectively, I know that we’ve done something unprecedented and remarkable.”

“If you don’t do well in the first two states you start looking at the math,” Yang campaign manager Graumman said, according to Politico, which also reported that the entrepreneur and his advisors began considering pulling out after dismal finishes in the first two primaries. “If there’s no path to victory, [forging ahead is] a disservice to both your donors, the Yang Gang, but also the message and this movement.”

The entrepreneur and first-time politician, whose plan to fight automation by giving a $1,000 a month “Freedom Dividend” to every adult propelled him to national headlines, failed to earn delegates in Iowa and was expected to finish at the end of the pack in New Hampshire. After Iowa, the Yang campaign fired dozens of staffers including its national political and policy directors. (RELATED: Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Predicts White People Will Shoot Up Asians)

During the second Democratic debate in June 2019, Yang contended that a value-added tax on Amazon and other billion-dollar companies would raise “over $800 billion in revenue,” thus creating a “trickle-up economy.”

Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett also removed his name from the ring Tuesday, AP reported.

Another one falls MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid after pinning campaign’s hopes on New Hampshire. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) February 12, 2020

The moderate Colorado senator, who opposed Medicare-For-All, failed to break out in a crowded Democratic field, but had hoped to make inroads in New Hampshire.