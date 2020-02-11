Flames Forward Matthew Tkachuk Scores Insane Goal Against The Sharks

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk scored an absurd goal during a Monday night win over the San Jose Sharks.

Tkachuk got the puck down by the net, put it between his legs and flicked it right past the goalie with seemingly no effort at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible goal below. It might be the best sports play you see all day.

Just dropping this back on your timeline. pic.twitter.com/FFeFojLPAS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 11, 2020

Folks, it really doesn’t get much better than that at all. That was one hell of an impressive goal, and there’s no other way to describe it.

We see a couple goals like that every season in the NHL, and they’re always incredible. This one from Tkachuk wasn’t an exception to that rule at all.

“I didn’t even think about it at the time, it’s just what happened. It was the only way I thought I could score.” Matthew Tkachuk on his highlight-reel goal in the win over the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/1d1JqqryrR — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 11, 2020

Tkachuk is going to remember that one for a very long time. I can guarantee you that much. Props to him for pulling off such an epic move.

That’s the kind of stuff we love seeing when it comes to highlights in the NHL.