New York Mets Build $57 Million Spring Training Facility, Won’t Let Minor League Players Use It During The Season

The New York Mets are spending a ton of money on a spring training facility, but there’s a catch.

According to Anthony DiComo, the Mets have dropped $57 million on a spring training facility in St. Lucie for spring training.

An inside look at the brand new Mets clubhouse at Clover Park ???? pic.twitter.com/m5bGEn0CXN — SNY (@SNYtv) February 10, 2020

However, the minor league players won’t be allowed to use it during their regular season. Why? Well, the answer is simple.

They want minor league players to have “a reminder of the status they’re working to earn.”

The most striking part of the Mets’ $57 million spring training renovation may be the home clubhouse. The Mets are only using it for Spring Training, not for the St. Lucie regular season, to give minor leaguers a reminder of the status they’re working to earn. pic.twitter.com/k1b3vTTkj3 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 10, 2020

I love this move from the Mets. I couldn’t support it more if I tried. You can’t let guys in the minors have it too easy.

You just can’t. You don’t want them to get content with being in the minors. If they can live an MLB lifestyle while in the minors, then they might lose some motivation.

That’s just the reality of the situation. You can’t let them get a taste of the good life. You just can’t.

If a guy in the minors wants to use the fancy facilities, then he can use them once he’s actually on the team.

Once he’s in the MLB, then he can enjoy the hell out of them.

Sometimes a little toughness goes a long ways. Props to the Mets for making sure nothing comes easy. We need a little bit more of that spirit in America.