Students Who Tried To Kick Out White People ‘Thought They Were Gonna Be Hailed As Heroes,’ Says YAF

YAF spokesman Spencer Brown sat down with the Daily Caller to explain a viral video showing a black female student loudly declaring there were “too many white people” in the building where she was studying.

Brown spoke with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom to discuss the University of Virginia’s reaction to the incident. Unlike many campus controversy incidents, the filming was not contentious, as the video originated on Twitter after the student’s friend–who was filming the speech–posted it. The internet did not react kindly to the video, however. (RELATED: US Universities Are Using Social Credit Systems To Track Students)

“Public service announcement,” the woman says in the video. “If y’all didn’t know, this is the [Multicultural Student Center], and, frankly, there’s just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color, so, just be really cognizant of the space that you’re taking up because it does make some of us POCs uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here.”

According to Brown, intolerance from the left has grown in frequency and intensity on college campuses in recent years, and he sees no end in sight. (RELATED: New York College Rescinds Censorship Of Conservative Students After Congressman Intervenes)

