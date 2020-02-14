Tampa Bay Buccaneers Still Not Committed To Jameis Winston, Bruce Arians Wants To Know ‘What’s Door Number 2?’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still haven’t made a decision on whether or not quarterback Jameis Winston will be with the team going forward.

Winston’s future with the team has been up in the air ever since the season ended, and he just got Lasik surgery to help his eyesight after throwing 30 interceptions this past season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:01am PST

Despite that, the team isn’t ready to commit to anything.

“Really nothing has changed,” head coach Bruce Arians told the Tampa Bay Times. “What’s Door No. 2? You know? Can we make the one we have better? All those things you go through right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:33am PST

I never cheer for somebody to struggle on the job market, but you’d be lying to yourself if you said the Bucs dumping Winston after he got Lasik wouldn’t be funny.

The man just got eye surgery and these NFL streets are as cold as ever! There’s just apparently no love there for Winston in Tampa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:25am PST

It really seems like the Bucs are just going to see if they can get a better option in free agency or the draft.

If they can, then Winston is probably cooked when it comes to playing in Tampa. If not, then we’ll probably see him return under center for Arians.

Either way, it’s always entertaining whenever Jameis Winston is involved!