Meghan McCain Unloads On Joy Behar For Attacking Trump While Giving Bloomberg A Pass

Meghan McCain let cohost Joy Behar have it Tuesday over her apparent willingness to only see the best in Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

The opening segment of ABC's "The View" got heated quickly as Behar and McCain faced off over Bloomberg and a number of troublesome comments that have resurfaced as his campaign has gained traction.

WATCH:

McCain was highly critical of Bloomberg, pointing out that he had made a number of questionable comments on public television and within the last decade. “That’s 2011 on PBS. Not something he said after a few drinks,” she said.

"That's something he said on air," McCain continued. "Just one second. He also — there's a lawsuit The Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby. It doesn't know the difference between you and anyone else. All you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.' I'm just saying, you want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats, I don't know if this going to be the guy."

Joy Behar immediately pivoted to attack President Donald Trump, saying, "All I have to say is 'There are very fine people on both sides.' That was in Charlottesville. He said that removing confederate monuments —"

“I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg,” McCain protested.

“What are you saying then?” Behar pushed back.

“I think your shiny sparkly guy who is surging right now, which, by the way, everybody surges in primary politics, every candidate surges at one point or another —” McCain tried again.

“He called the Central Park Five guilty,” Behar interrupted, attacking Trump again.

“I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show,” McCain argued, saying that the way she was questioning Bloomberg was no different from the way she would question any candidate they discussed on the show.

“I would like to know who you are going to vote for. Who are you voting for?” Behar demanded.

“Who I vote for is none of your business,” McCain retorted. “But I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg.”

“So you’re not going to vote. So you’re not going to vote,” Behar challenged as McCain continued to protest that her vote was not anyone else’s business. “You’re not voting for Trump and you’re not voting for a Democrat. You said that already.”

“You guys have done a piss poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat,” McCain shot back, and Whoopi Goldberg called for a commercial break.