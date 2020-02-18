Watch The New Trailer For ‘Vivarium’ With Jesse Eisenberg

A new trailer for “Vivarium” with Jesse Eisenberg was released Tuesday.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “A young couple looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses.”

The film looks like it’s going to be an absolutely mind-bending experience, and it might even make your skin crawl with how weird it is. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

Jesse Eisenberg is one of the best actors in the game at the current moment. Ever since I saw him in “The Social Network,” I’ve been a huge fan.

Everything he stars in tends to be awesome.

Now, he’s starring in this psychological thriller about a young family trapped in a small town. The creepy possibilities are absolutely endless.

I got freaked out from just watching the trailer. If you haven’t seen the first one, you can check that out below.

You can catch “Vivarium” beginning March 12. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailers.