Chris Matthews’ Comments During Nevada Caucuses Lead To Calls For Him To Be Fired

MSNBC host Chris Matthews faced a virtual blitzkrieg of Twitter backlash after comparing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ electoral success to France’s World War II defeat to Nazi Germany.

“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said, reacting to Sanders’ then-likely Nevada Democratic caucus win during MSNBC’s Saturday election coverage. “And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940: “It’s too late to stop him … it’s over” pic.twitter.com/6GJetLoDkq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

Twitter reaction to Matthews’ mentioning of Nazi Germany when referring to a Jewish presidential candidate was fierce. Sanders campaign communications director Mike Casca pointed out that most of Sanders’ family “was wiped out by the Nazis.”

never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third reich. but here we are. https://t.co/2G1bqZ6bkI — mike casca (@cascamike) February 22, 2020

That was only the tip of the proverbial iceberg, with many other criticisms following similar reasoning. Some even called for the MSNBC anchor to be fired.

It is absolutely unacceptable that Matthews is making comparisons between Bernie Sanders, whose family was murdered by Nazis, to Nazis.@HardballChris needs to retire. Immediately. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2020

Retire, get fired, whatever. Bottom line is that Matthews needs to be out of a job. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 22, 2020

Fire Chris Matthews and hire reporters https://t.co/yZ2wtizKbA — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) February 23, 2020

There must be repercussions. @MSNBC needs to make a public statement. Let me know if you agree: @HardballChris must resign. You don’t get to make millions & compare Jews to Nazis. https://t.co/4AmvVTM1SD — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) February 23, 2020

Hi. Jew here. The Nazi occupation of France lead to the murder of 72,500 Jews. Bernie Sanders, me, and millions of other Jews grew up w/ nearly no extended family in traumatized household because of the Nazis. This comment by Chris Matthews is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/L2ybnPVAiI — Abraham Gutman ???? (@abgutman) February 23, 2020

We should all be speaking out against Chris Matthews comparing Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada to Nazi Germany overtaking France, which was profoundly offensive and disgusting — for anyone but particularly regarding a Jewish candidate who lost many relatives in the Holocaust. — Charlotte Clymer ????️‍???? (@cmclymer) February 23, 2020

This #msnbcmeltdown, where was it when Trump was elected? He is an actual fascist. Where was it when refugee children were seperated from their parents and sexually assaulted in detention camps? The tears seem to flow only for the rich and the powerful. https://t.co/5v4XVhNvJq — Moumita????Bloomberg is a racist (@disruptionary) February 23, 2020

Chris Mathews has been generous to me on a number of occasions, even blurbing my book. However, his constant references to political violence and today Nazism to describe Bernie Sanders campaign is beyond the pale. @HardballChris must resign or be fired from @MSNBC. — Arun Chaudhary (@ArunChaud) February 22, 2020

Responding to someone who wrote that Matthews wasn’t actually comparing Sanders to Hitler, but rather using a historical analogy to make a point, journalist Yashar Ali pointed out that, though that was “probably true,” there was still “a million other ways” to do so without bringing up the holocaust. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Predicts Electoral Disaster For Democrats Under Bernie Sanders)

Probably true but there are a million other ways he could have made his point that don’t involve the holocaust https://t.co/14fFnuPBnt — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 22, 2020

Some conservatives weighed in as well, commenting on the ever-changing definition of “Nazi.”

Chris Matthews compared Bernie’s Nevada win to the Nazis taking France and the left went nuts… How dare he! …doesnt he know according to their rules that you can only call Republicans Nazis (24/7/365) ? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 23, 2020

The new definition of “naziism” appears to be anyone the Democratic Party doesn’t want to see elected by the American people. Bernie’s avalanche of votes has Hillary terrified that a brokered convention is off the table. Her news hacks are working overtime https://t.co/ArIgvwQVIx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2020

Congrats Bernie Sanders supporters. You defeated the establishment so now you are Russians and Chris Matthews is comparing you to Nazis. Welcome to the club. https://t.co/rWsCdIWWTG — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 23, 2020

Sanders won the Nevada caucuses overwhelmingly, garnering over 47 percent of the vote.