Antonio Brown’s New Music Video ‘Andrew Luck’ Is Terrible

Antonio Brown’s music video for “Andrew Luck” is laughably bad.

Brown has made a few music videos at this point, and they’ve all been horrific. Well, we might have found the worst because “Andrew Luck” is atrocious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below, but be cautioned that it might make your ears and eyes bleed.

I sincerely hope music wasn’t Antonio Brown’s legit backup plan when his NFL career flamed out because he is terrible at it.

Brown was a very talented receiver. Did he have a ton of off-the-field issues? Yes, but there’s no doubt he could catch footballs with the best of them.

While he might be good running routes on the field, his music career is pathetic. He’s not just bad at rapping. He’s maybe the worst rapper I’ve ever heard.

Think about how many bad rappers there are, and then stop to consider Brown might be at the top of that list.

It’s honestly just sad at this point. Brown was supposed to be a star for years to come. Instead, he’s been relegated to pathetic music videos.

What a sad state of affairs for the former Steelers star.