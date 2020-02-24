Joe Burrow’s Hands Measure In At 9 Inches At The NFL Combine

Joe Burrow’s hands aren’t very big.

According to Tom Pelissero, the former LSU quarterback’s hands measured in at nine inches at the combine Monday. ESPN reported he’ll have the smallest hands for a first round pick since 2008. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

By popular demand: Joe Burrow has 9-inch hands. https://t.co/Tn5NNQUT7J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2020

I can’t wait to watch people freak out about Burrow having small hands. I couldn’t care less. I couldn’t care less if I tried.

The only things I care about is his accuracy and strength. I watched pretty much every game LSU played this season, and I saw more than enough to know he can play in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Jan 14, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Anybody who thinks that because his hands are only nine inches that he can’t play is an idiot of epic proportions.

Burrow will be just fine. Of course, NFL fans freak out over the smallest of stuff, which means people will make this a big deal. It’ll be fun to laugh at, but it won’t have any kind of impact on what Burrow does at the highest level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

By the way, I just measured my hands, and they checked in at a little more than eight inches. I’m not worried. As long as my hands are big enough to hold onto the ball on the read option, then I’ll be fine.