Nate Reuvers Wears Greg Gard Assassin Shirt After Beating Rutgers

Wisconsin basketball star Nate Reuvers rocked an awesome shirt after beating Rutgers 79-71 Sunday afternoon in support of head coach Greg Gard.

Reuvers wore a “Greg Gard Silent Assassin” shirt, which is from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. You can take a look at the shirt below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nate Reuvers rocking a new shirt. The players are hoping to buy coach Gard one here soon. pic.twitter.com/rnLZm8afGq — Matt Belz (@savedbythebelz) February 23, 2020

Nate Reuvers with a message after the #Badgers fourth straight win on his shirt. “Coach Gard is a killer.” IT SPREADS

“Coach Gard’s a killer. As soon as I saw it, boom bought it,”–Reuvers on the “Greg Gard Silent Assassin” t shirt choice. Said rest of the team plans on picking up the tee too. It spreads, @JonRothstein — Raul Vazquez (@RaulV45) February 23, 2020

I guess that whole narrative about the players hating Gard and not wanting to play for him was kind of nonsense.

When Kobe King left the team, there were people who acted like the Badgers simply couldn’t keep Gard because the players wouldn’t want to play for him.

Obviously, that’s complete nonsense.

I know it’s just a fun shirt, but it’s also a pretty clear sign of support for Gard, who has felt extremely embattled at times this season.

It hasn’t always been easy for this Wisconsin team, and the water has been choppy as all hell at times for the Badgers.

Yet, we’re now 17-10, and the team is clearly in support of Gard.

I’m glad to see everybody surrounding and supporting Gard. This team is only going to get more dangerous as we approach March Madness.

Go, Badgers, go!