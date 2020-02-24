Editorial

Nate Reuvers Wears Greg Gard Assassin Shirt After Beating Rutgers

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Wisconsin basketball star Nate Reuvers rocked an awesome shirt after beating Rutgers 79-71 Sunday afternoon in support of head coach Greg Gard.

Reuvers wore a “Greg Gard Silent Assassin” shirt, which is from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. You can take a look at the shirt below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I guess that whole narrative about the players hating Gard and not wanting to play for him was kind of nonsense.

When Kobe King left the team, there were people who acted like the Badgers simply couldn’t keep Gard because the players wouldn’t want to play for him.

Obviously, that’s complete nonsense.

I know it’s just a fun shirt, but it’s also a pretty clear sign of support for Gard, who has felt extremely embattled at times this season.

It hasn’t always been easy for this Wisconsin team, and the water has been choppy as all hell at times for the Badgers.

Yet, we’re now 17-10, and the team is clearly in support of Gard.

 

I’m glad to see everybody surrounding and supporting Gard. This team is only going to get more dangerous as we approach March Madness.

Go, Badgers, go!