Editorial

Alabama Strength And Conditioning Coach Scott Cochran Leaves For Georgia

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Alabama

(Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran has left for a position with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cochran has left the Crimson Tide for an on-field job with the Georgia Bulldogs on Kirby Smart’s staff. The move comes after spending several years with Nick Saban and winning multiple titles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael Casagrande, Cochran made just under $600,000 last season with the Tide, which means he probably got a substantial raise.

I have two big observations here. First, I’m not sure why anybody would leave Alabama for Georgia. Yes, I understand he’s getting a promotion to an on-field job, but I still wouldn’t do it.

Nick Saban has built a powerhouse in Tuscaloosa, and he has made the Crimson Tide the most dominant team in the SEC.

Even in a down year like last season, Alabama is still better than the vast majority of the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on

Secondly, and probably much more importantly, you can bet every dollar you have that Nick Saban isn’t going to like his former assistant Kirby Smart stealing one of his coaches.

This is how wars start, and I can promise you Saban will find a way to retaliate. Coaches moving around happens. That’s the nature of the business, but you don’t take your former employer’s guys unless you’re ready for the ramifications.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on

Alabama and Georgia will play September 19. That game just got a hell of a lot more interesting.