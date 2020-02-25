Florida State Guard Trent Forrest Throws Down Huge Dunk Against Louisville

Florida State guard Trent Forrest threw down an absurd dunk Monday night during a win over Louisville.

During the big ACC conference contest, Forrest raced down the court when the ball was dished to him. A Louisville defender made the poor decision of trying to contest his dunk, and the end result was incredible.

Forrest threw down one of the best dunks of the year. Give the incredible play a watch below.

How many times do I have to say it? How many times do I have to remind people that jumping with somebody trying to dunk is almost never worth it?

How many times will it take to end this foolishness?

If you’re going to contest a dunk, you better make sure the offensive player doesn’t even get off of the ground.

It’s not worth the risk of being put on a poster. Instead, the Louisville player allowed the FSU star to just smash on him.

Not good at all.

As for Forrest, that was one of the best dunks we’ve seen in a long time. Props to him for putting on a show.