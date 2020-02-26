‘Horrible, Horrible Day’: Multiple Fatalities At Molson Coors Facility In Milwaukee, Mayor Says

Multiple people were killed Wednesday at a Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the city’s mayor said.

Police responded to a “critical incident” that left several people dead. The number of fatalities has not been confirmed, but Milwaukee police asked employees and residents to stay clear of the area.

“There was a horrific shooting that has occurred,” Mayor Tom Barrett said during a news briefing, The New York Times reported. “There are multiple people who have died, I believe, including the shooter.” (RELATED: 2 Dead, 1 Child Injured In Texas A&M-Commerce School Shooting)

Update regarding the critical incident that occurred on the 4100 block of West State Street. There is no active threat; however, this scene is still an active. A press conference will be held at approximately 6pm at the south east corner of 35th and State St. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

“There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department,” Molson Coors wrote from its official Twitter account. “Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able. — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020

BREAKING: ATF (Milwaukee, WI Field Office) is responding to the scene of an active shooter at the MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI. pic.twitter.com/Z4fj0oinm5 — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) February 26, 2020

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting at his coronavirus press conference Wednesday evening.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” he said. “We’ll be with them and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing.”

Police have not yet identified any suspects by name.

