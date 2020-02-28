Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years’ As Trump Is Introduced At Black History Month Event

President Donald Trump was introduced at a Black History Month reception Thursday in Washington, D.C. to chants of “Four more years” from the crowd.

“We love you and thank you very much everybody,” a smiling Trump declared.

Later, at a roundtable discussion with Trump-supporting and conservative black notables, the president was informed that he was “the first black president,” a title that has been applied to former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month: man, you the first black president,” former NFL player Jack Brewer told Trump, according to RealClear Politics.

“Still president of the United States, absolutely,” social media stars Diamond & Silk added. (RELATED: Van Jones Tells Democrats To ‘Wake Up’: Trump Is ‘Causing Us Problems’ With the Black Vote)

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott recently predicted that Trump could attract as much as 15% of the black vote.

“President Trump will see a 50% increase in his African-American support. It will go from 8% in 2016 to a minimum of 12% in 2020. He may even get to 15% of the African-American vote,” Scott said on Fox News, noting that the president isn’t just “talking a good game; he is walking a good game.” (RELATED: Reuters Poll: Black Male Approval Of Trump Doubles In One Week)

Some black Democrats have dismissed Trump’s appeal to black voters, insisting he hasn’t made any real economic difference. House Majority Whip and Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn actually suggested that black unemployment was lowest “during slavery.”

Trump frequently cites data indicating that black Americans are experiencing historically low levels of unemployment. Improved economic conditions may account for or partially contribute to the results of a Gallup poll released at the end of January that indicated a 14% increase in Americans who are “satisfied” with race relations.