Alex Trebek Gives Hopeful 1-Year Update On Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek gave a one-year health update Wednesday on his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Trebek shared the news that he had successfully made it into the 18% of pancreatic cancer patients who survive a year of the disease, in a video shared by “Jeopardy!”

Trebek updated fans on how the journey has gone so far, and the depression he faced while undergoing chemotherapy.

“Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek said. “There were some good days but a lot of not so good days. I joked with friends if the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.” (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Donates $100,000 To Combat Homelessness In Los Angeles)

“But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal- a betrayal to my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive,” he added. “It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, and it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

The two-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is only 7%, but Trebek’s oncologist is positive the game show host will make it through that point to celebrate again.

Trebek is truly a hero and for so many people and so many different things. His ability to push through his cancer diagnosis and depression is an inspiration for everyone dealing with awful things in their lives. I love getting the opportunity to hear his story and I hope he continues to share.