Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is suspending his presidential campaign after spending nearly $500 million for a disappointing Super Tuesday showing.

Bloomberg’s full statement released Wednesday indicates that he will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, who he calls a “great American.”

Full Bloomberg statement dropping out and endorsing Biden pic.twitter.com/3a7oUNRC7A — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 4, 2020

Axios first reported the news. The former New York City mayor, despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars, only won the island of American Samoa Tuesday.

Biden took a commanding lead in the race in the last week, winning South Carolina handily, and wrapping up the endorsements of former Democratic rivals such as South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

On Tuesday, Biden won more states than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and surged ahead of him in the projected delegate count.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren remains in the race. Warren harshly attacked Bloomberg for his alleged comments towards women in during February’s Democratic debates.

All eyes are now on Sanders, as the Democratic primary looks more and more like a two man race. (RELATED: Joe Biden Uses South Carolina Victory Lap To Take Veiled Swipes At Bernie Sanders)