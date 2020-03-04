Politics

Bloomberg Suspends Presidential Campaign

Democratic Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg Meets Voters And Elected Officials In Norfolk, Virginia
Justin Caruso Contributor
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is suspending his presidential campaign after spending nearly $500 million for a disappointing Super Tuesday showing.

Bloomberg’s full statement released Wednesday indicates that he will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, who he calls a “great American.”

Axios first reported the news. The former New York City mayor, despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars, only won the island of American Samoa Tuesday.

Biden took a commanding lead in the race in the last week, winning South Carolina handily, and wrapping up the endorsements of former Democratic rivals such as South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Democratic presidential candidates former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg (L) and former Vice President Joe Biden speak during a break during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Biden won more states than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and surged ahead of him in the projected delegate count.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren remains in the race. Warren harshly attacked Bloomberg for his alleged comments towards women in during February’s Democratic debates.

All eyes are now on Sanders, as the Democratic primary looks more and more like a two man race. (RELATED: Joe Biden Uses South Carolina Victory Lap To Take Veiled Swipes At Bernie Sanders)