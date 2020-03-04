Politics

#RiggedPrimary And #RiggedDNC Trends On Twitter After Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a rally and march to early vote on Feb. 27, 2020 at Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor
Twitter was full of life Wednesday morning following Super Tuesday as the hashtag #RiggedPrimary trended nationwide.

#RiggedPrimary trended Wednesday morning after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ momentum was severely blunted after former Vice President Joe Biden won more states and took the lead in the projected delegate count on Super Tuesday.

Further complicating things for Sanders was the string of endorsements Biden recently won from the “moderate” lane of the Democratic Party, including former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden’s latest endorsement comes from billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out and announced his support for Biden on Wednesday morning.

#RiggedDNC was also trending.

The hashtag was full of both fans of Sanders crying foul, as well as other users criticizing Sanders supporters for accusing the primary of being rigged. (RELATED: Sanders Says 2016 Election Was ‘Rigged,’ Claims He Would Have Beaten Trump)