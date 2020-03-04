RiggedPrimary And #RiggedDNC Trends On Twitter After Super Tuesday

Twitter was full of life Wednesday morning following Super Tuesday as the hashtag #RiggedPrimary trended nationwide.

#RiggedPrimary trended Wednesday morning after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ momentum was severely blunted after former Vice President Joe Biden won more states and took the lead in the projected delegate count on Super Tuesday.

Further complicating things for Sanders was the string of endorsements Biden recently won from the “moderate” lane of the Democratic Party, including former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden’s latest endorsement comes from billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dropped out and announced his support for Biden on Wednesday morning.

#RiggedDNC was also trending.

The hashtag was full of both fans of Sanders crying foul, as well as other users criticizing Sanders supporters for accusing the primary of being rigged. (RELATED: Sanders Says 2016 Election Was ‘Rigged,’ Claims He Would Have Beaten Trump)

The incredible irony of the #RiggedPrimary is that the @DNC used SC Primary to shove the knife in Sanders campaign. South Carolina hasn’t voted a dem president since 19 fucking 76https://t.co/EHKak65j9G — dan rolle (@danrolle) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg radio ads still running this am, I’m hearing one as I type. Man, that had to be THE most expensive vanity project of all time. Incredible waste of money. #Bloomberg2020 #RiggedPrimary — Dan Andros (@DanAndros) March 4, 2020

The democrats rigged the election against Bernie Sanders…again. #RiggedPrimary — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 4, 2020

Very amused that the people screeching #RiggedPrimary right now are enraged because Democrats voted in a Democratic primary for a long-standing Democrat, and not a person who isn’t even a member of Democratic party. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 4, 2020