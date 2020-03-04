Why Women Should Join The Conservative Movement And Leave The Democratic Party

Attendees at CPAC 2020 sounded off on why women belong in the conservative movement and the Republican Party.

“Democrats are convincing women today things about late-term abortion. It’s all anti-family, they don’t want to get married, they don’t want to have kids,” one woman said. “It’s kind of, I would say, a no brainer for a woman to join the conservative movement.”

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out on our content!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall!

This Man was Arrested for Praying and Anointing At The White House

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?

These People ROAST Trump only to find out it was Obama!

We Asked People In DC If They Believe That Wearing a Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Chilling Stories Straight From The Border!