EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Who Rep. Andy Biggs Thinks Will Win The 2020 Democratic Primary

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide-ranging interview which included his reaction to Super Tuesday results, Former Vice President Joe Biden’s comeback and the treatment of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by the establishment.

“The biggest loser was Bernie Sanders in some respect because part of that coalescence, you would have expected Bernie take twelve of fourteen, he didn’t take twelve of fourteen, he took like 3 or 4, and I think that’s a problem for Bernie going forward,” said Biggs. (RELATED: Are Republicans Keeping Their Immigration Promises? We Asked Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs.)

Biggs also went on to explain why the primary results in Texas are relevant to the “reliably red” state he serves in.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

