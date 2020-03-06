‘The Outsider’ Finale Is Sunday Night On HBO

The finale of “The Outsider” is Sunday night on HBO.

After nine incredible episodes of the hit show, we will finally find out our conclusion Sunday. Episode nine ended with Ralph, Holly and the good guys pinned down by Jack’s sniper fire with the boogeyman in the cave. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

It was one of the best cliffhangers I’ve seen in a very long time. Now, it’s all coming to an end. If that doesn’t have you pumped, then I suggest you check your pulse.

“The Outsider” has been one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time. It has kept me on the edge of my seat from start to finish.

Jason Bateman’s character getting killed in episode two was a twist for the ages. With one episode left, the Boogeyman is cornered in the cave, and we’re ready for all hell to break loose.

Prepare for chaos, folks. Prepare for chaos!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on HBO. It’s going to be an incredible time.