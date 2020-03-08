REPORT: Elise Stefanik Goes Shopping, Comes Back To Nasty Note On Her Car

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said Saturday that a simple shopping trip ended with a nasty note on her car’s windshield.

Stefanik tweeted a photo of an anonymous note that read simply, “Rot in hell, FASCIST PIG,” adding, “It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car.”

It is truly sad that the radical Far-Left cannot see beyond their vicious hate. My husband and I went grocery shopping this morning before district events and enjoyed chatting with constituents throughout the store. This vile anonymous note was left on our car. pic.twitter.com/4K5OBN8qVj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Stefanik called on her opponent to condemn the “hateful rhetoric” on display, saying, “As an elected official, I understand that respectful & passionate policy disagreements are foundational to our democracy. But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author.” (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Defends Stefanik, Haley From Nicolle Wallace’s ‘Baseless And Insulting Slander’)

As an elected official, I understand that respectful & passionate policy disagreements are foundational to our democracy. But this note is just sad hatred. We are praying for the author???? This hateful rhetoric should be publicly condemned by my opponent immediately. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Stefanik’s opponent, Tedra Cobb, did call agree “that type of discourse is damaging and wrong.” She then appeared to claim that Stefanik had engaged in hateful discourse as well, adding, “I think it’s time you joined me in pledging not to name call in this campaign. I’d love to work with you to set a better example for #NY21.”

.@EliseStefanik you’re right, that type of discourse is damaging and wrong. I think it’s time you joined me in pledging not to name call in this campaign. I’d love to work with you to set a better example for #NY21. https://t.co/Gl0rTr3SMW — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) March 7, 2020

Stefanik responded, saying that Cobb was conflating her criticism of policy differences with hateful rhetoric.

This is not a condemnation. Here is my opponent equating “Taxin” with “ROT IN HELL FASCIST PIG” One is a policy difference (you have voted numerous times to raise taxes) the other is a vicious, vile, sick attack. They are not the same and voters know it. https://t.co/DGmmWHcwZW — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2020

Former Democratic Vermont Gov. and Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean took the opportunity to condemn both the note’s author and Stefanik, appearing to suggest that even if it was wrong, she deserved it.

“I don’t condone this, but ‘as ye sow, so shall ye reap’. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States,” Dean tweeted.