Tom Brady Tells Charlie Weis ‘Nobody Knows Anything’ About His Future

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently hasn’t told anybody about his future plans.

Amid rampant speculation about what the six-time Super Bowl champion will do for the 2020 season, his former OC Charlie Weis made it clear nobody knows the plan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN, Weis said on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s been texting with Brady, and the Patriots passer told him, “Nobody knows anything. So anyone who is telling you they know, they don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:04pm PST

This is the same thing I’ve been telling people for awhile, and I think it’s obvious that it’s the case. Nobody, and I mean nobody, has any idea what Brady is going to do.

It drives a bunch of attention and it moves the needle, but the only person with any knowledge of Brady’s future plans is him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 31, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

Everybody else is just speculating. When Brady wants to make a move for the 2020 season, he’ll do it. We haven’t even officially hit free agency hit.

Let’s all just take a step back, breathe and realize that there’s a lot of moving parts here. Again, when Brady makes a decision, the whole NFL world will know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 20, 2019 at 2:04pm PST

Until then, just relax a little bit.