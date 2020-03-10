Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Request 5 Year Sentence Due To His ‘Charitable Endeavors’

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers requested a five year sentence in a letter Monday.

Lawyers suggested Weinstein’s age and health be considered during a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 11 after the former producer was convicted of rape and committing a criminal sexual act last month, according to a report published by Reuters.

“Please accept this letter as our request that the court sentence Mr Weinstein to a period of incarceration of five years,” three lawyers for the disgraced producer wrote in a letter addressed to Justice James Burke.

The lawyers pointed to Weinstein’s “accomplishments” and “charitable endeavors” along with his poor health as reasons for a lenient sentence. Weinstein currently faces a minimum of five years or a maximum of 25 years in prison. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Claims He’ll Be ‘Fully Exonerated’ During Upcoming Rape Trial)

“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury’s verdict,” the letter continued.

Weinstein was acquitted of predatory sexual assault which carried a life sentence.

Prosecutors argued last week that Weinstein should receive a sentence to reflect his conviction and a “lifetime of abuse towards others.”

The producer faces felony charges in Los Angeles stemming from alleged sexual assault against two women. Weinstein has denied any wrong-doing and claimed all sexual encounters were consensual.