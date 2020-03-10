Evan Rachel Wood And Aaron Paul Discuss ‘Westworld’ Season 3

“Westworld” stars Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul are setting expectations sky high for the third season of the show.

HBO recently released a video of Wood and Paul, who is a new addition to the cast for season three, talking about what’s ahead. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

The two also discussed the best moments from the first two seasons. Watch the awesome video below.

Is it humanly possible to not be super excited for season three of the HBO hit? I don’t think so. Once you get a taste of “Westworld,” you just can’t get enough.

That’s the way it works, and we’re returning to the world of the Man in Black, Dolores and Maeve in only a few days.

I also have absolutely no idea what to expect in season three. I don’t have a clue at all. The possibilities are pretty much endless given how things ended in season two.

Dolores, Maeve, Bernard and a couple other host brains are outside of the park. We also don’t really know a ton about Aaron Paul’s character.

What we do know is that it looks like season three will be full of action.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on HBO to watch how season three gets kicked off. To say I’m super pumped would be putting it mildly.

It’s about time we find out what the MiB and everybody else is up to.

It’s going to be an epic time! Sound off in the comments with your predictions!