A British Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Phillip Nieto Contributor
Nadine Dorries, the Under-Secretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday becoming the first member of parliament to contract the virus.

“I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Dorries said in a statement, the Guardian reported. “The Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.” (RELATED: Hunter Biden Says Coronavirus Is Keeping Him From Attending Child Support Deposition)

The United Kingdom reportedly has 382 current individual cases of the coronavirus, and 6 people have died from COVID-19 in the country since the global outbreak started in the city of Wuhan, China.

WYBOSTON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Boris Johnson (C) with Conservative MP Nadine Dorries. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Since 2019, the Conservative politician has served as the current Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and she will be self-isolating at home as she seeks treatment, according to the BBC.

Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Matt Hancock sent his well wishes to Dorries saying, “We all wish her well as she recovers.”