A British Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, the Under-Secretary of State for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday becoming the first member of parliament to contract the virus.
"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus," Dorries said in a statement, the Guardian reported. "The Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice."
The United Kingdom reportedly has 382 current individual cases of the coronavirus, and 6 people have died from COVID-19 in the country since the global outbreak started in the city of Wuhan, China.
Since 2019, the Conservative politician has served as the current Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and she will be self-isolating at home as she seeks treatment, according to the BBC.
Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Matt Hancock sent his well wishes to Dorries saying, “We all wish her well as she recovers.”
2/2: I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.
