Dana Loesch: Biden’s Outbursts Do ‘The Impossible’ — Make Hillary ‘Seem Likeable’

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch said Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign behavior is so offensive that he has achieved “the absolute impossible” of making Hillary Clinton “seem likeable.”
“For Joe Biden to behave like this he actually might make [Clinton] seem likable which he would have accomplished the absolute impossible to do that,” Loesch told “Fox & Friends.”
Biden most recently yelled and swore at a Michigan auto worker who disagreed with Biden’s stance on gun confiscation. He once told a potential supporter in Iowa to “go vote for someone else” when the two disagreed. On another occasion he called a student a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier” when he didn’t believe the young woman had ever attended a party caucus before. (RELATED: Biden Rules Out Second Term If He Loses ‘Energy And Mental Acuity’)
Loesch doesn’t believe there is any gain for Biden in any of this because “I don’t think that it looks good for him.” She also ridiculed “the craziest thing I’ve seen … in defense of Biden’s behavior,” is the comparison of him to President Donald Trump.
“There’s a huge difference between what President Trump does on behalf of American voters and on behalf of people who feel that for the past decade and more they’ve been really persecuted and kind of kicked around by one ideology in the United States and then Joe Biden who is literally arguing with those exact voters,” Loesch said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Stumbles Over His Words In Iowa Speech)