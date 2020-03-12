NBA Players React On Twitter To The Season Being Suspended Indefinitely

Reactions were all over the place after the NBA suspended the season indefinitely.

The league pulled the plug on games for the foreseeable future late Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

It didn’t take long at all for players to react on social media. Everybody seemed pretty shocked about the decision.

Take a look at a few of the tweets from stars around the league below.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! ????????‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe???????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

“WTF bro…” Devin Booker found out the NBA was suspended while on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/m0TERskT2Q — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 12, 2020

Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey.

If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years.

B E Z✌???? — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020

Ima stay prayed up man. For everybody. Everybody’s health is important. The fans, my family, my teammates… this is wild ???????????????????????? — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) March 11, 2020

If you’re gonna take precaution, if any. Take all precautions ????????‍♂️ — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

Praying for everyone ! — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2020

Dallas Mavericks owner also appeared to be absolutely shocked. You can watch his reaction and subsequent comments below.

Mark Cuban reacts to the NBA suspending the season indefinitely because of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/k0sttl50Eh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020

I’m still at a loss for words for this whole situation, and it really does seem like the players in the NBA had no idea this was coming.

We already knew fans would be restricted because of the coronavirus, but I’m not sure anybody saw the league just entirely shutting down.

Hopefully, this coronavirus situation gets figured out sooner than later because nobody finds this enjoyable. Be safe, folks!