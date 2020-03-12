Editorial

NBA Players React On Twitter To The Season Being Suspended Indefinitely

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Reactions were all over the place after the NBA suspended the season indefinitely.

The league pulled the plug on games for the foreseeable future late Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It didn’t take long at all for players to react on social media. Everybody seemed pretty shocked about the decision.

Take a look at a few of the tweets from stars around the league below.

Dallas Mavericks owner also appeared to be absolutely shocked. You can watch his reaction and subsequent comments below.

I’m still at a loss for words for this whole situation, and it really does seem like the players in the NBA had no idea this was coming.

We already knew fans would be restricted because of the coronavirus, but I’m not sure anybody saw the league just entirely shutting down.

Hopefully, this coronavirus situation gets figured out sooner than later because nobody finds this enjoyable. Be safe, folks!