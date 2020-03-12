POLL: 64.5% Of People Disagree With The NCAA’s Decision To Ban March Madness Fans

The majority of people don’t support the NCAA banning fans from March Madness over coronavirus, according to a recent poll.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans wouldn’t be allowed at any of the games as fear about the virus grows. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

I asked people Wednesday if they supported the decision to ban fans from the event because of coronavirus, and the results weren’t really close at all.

Of the 1,627 voters, 64.5% of people didn’t agree with the call from the NCAA.

Do you agree with the decision to ban fans at March Madness games because of the coronavirus? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 11, 2020

I’m glad to see the majority of people in America aren’t in absolute meltdown and panic mode. There’s no reason to be panicking.

The media is out here hyping the hell out of the coronavirus like it’s going to end society as we know it.

There’s no reason or need for this kind of hysteria, and we shouldn’t be canceling March Madness or banning fans.

The fans are a huge part of the event. Watching people ride and die with their teams is what makes it so much fun.

Now, the NCAA has stolen that from us. The only bright spot here is that the majority of people still seem to have some common sense.

Be safe, don’t put yourself at extra risk and everything will be fine. The absurd levels of hysteria need to end.