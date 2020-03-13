Dana White Announces That The UFC Fights Will Continue, Says He Spoke With President Trump

The UFC won’t cancel upcoming events because of the coronavirus.

While all other major sports leagues in America have been suspended and March Madness canceled because of the virus, UFC president Dana White announced late Thursday night that the fights will continue as scheduled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some tweaks would be made, including changing venues and limiting fans, but the fights have the green light to continue.

The fights are still on this Saturday night LIVE on @espn and @espn+ at 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/KwIyr6wzo2 — Dana White (@danawhite) March 13, 2020

He also appeared on ESPN late Thursday night to explain the situation, and said he spoke with President Donald Trump about going forward with the fights.

White urged calmness and for people to live their lives while being careful. He said the UFC will also use an infrared technology to spot fans who might be sick.

UFC President @danawhite joined @SportsCenter to confirm reports that #UFCBrasilia will take place in an empty arena with only “the staff that’s running event.” He added that #UFCLondon “will proceed as planned” and #UFCColumbus be moved to the UFC Apex facility. pic.twitter.com/IqjcvWdXEO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 13, 2020

This is going to be a very interesting situation to follow. The NCAA said Wednesday that March Madness was going to happen without fans, and it was completely canceled the next day.

Clearly, things can change in the snap of your fingers when it comes to the coronavirus. That much as been made obvious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Having said that, I do hope the UFC fights happen. We need something to talk about, and watch. It looks like White will do his best to get the job done.

Let’s hope it happens without issues!