XFL Suspends The Season Because Of Coronavirus, Plans To Return In 2021

The XFL appears to be over for the season because of coronavirus.

Vince McMahon’s football league joined all the other major sports leagues across America shutting down late Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league released a statement announcing the suspension of the regular season, and said they’re “committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”

When it rains it pours. I’m not sure how to even describe this. When the XFL is shutting their doors, then it’s officially time to panic.

It looked like the XFL was going to be the only sports league taking place after March Madness, the NBA and NHL all got canceled.

While it wasn’t an ideal situation, it was at least better than nothing.

Instead, the XFL has joined the other leagues and shut down. You know things aren’t good when even the XFL won’t play.

The entire image of the league is that they just don’t care about anything. They do want they want. It’s renegade football.

Apparently, it’s not renegade enough for coronavirus.

I enjoyed the hell out of the XFL through five weeks. Now, it’s all over until 2021. What a terrible time for Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck.

Let’s hope coronavirus doesn’t derail the XFL. Now that I’ve gotten a taste, there’s no doubt I need more of the league in my life.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the XFL shutting down.