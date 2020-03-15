UFC President Dana White Says Fights Will Continue ‘Unless There’s A Total Shutdown Of The Country’

UFC President Dana White still intends to go forward with fighting events as fears about coronavirus grow.

The UFC held fights Saturday night down in Brazil without fans, and it was pretty much the only sports on television.

However, the state of Nevada has suspended fighting events because of coronavirus, and that has people wondering whether or not White will push forward.

Well, he made it clear following the events late Saturday during an ESPN interview that he has every intention of continuing the fights “unless there’s a total shutdown of the country.” He reassured fans that Khabib/Ferguson would take place at UFC 249 in April.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Say whatever you want about White, but there’s no doubt he’s holding the line. While the rest of the sports world caved and caved quickly, the man running the UFC absolutely wants to keep fighting.

They might ban the fans, but it sounds like White will find a way.

I’ll also say this, it was a bit weird watching the fights last night with no fans in attendance. It was very strange to watch them battle it out with nobody cheering them on.

Still, it was better than getting nothing at all. We’ll see if White continues to maintain this stance. As of right now, it sounds like has no issue with continuing to hold fights.