Little Kid Gives Herb Brooks’ Locker Room Speech From The Miracle On Ice

A little kid has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, the young guy is doing his best to hype up his teammates before a game, and he used Herb Brooks’ famous Miracle on Ice speech prior to beating the Soviet Union to get the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

I want to run through a brick wall after that speech @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/oHpZGaIbjq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2020

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said that speech myself or heard it from somebody else. Hell, my dad could recite that whole thing with his eyes closed if you woke him up out of a dead fast sleep.

After all, it’s one of the greatest speeches given in the history of humankind. A bunch of college kids beat the Soviet Union in the 1980 winter Olympics, and we’ve never seen anything like it since.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the original tape, but Kurt Russell knocked it out of the park in “Miracle.”

True story for all of you to enjoy. During my time in college, I had a final that I was absolutely going to get annihilated on, but needed a great grade just to pass the course with a C.

Instead of studying the final hour, I just listened to the speech from the movie on repeat. Believe it or not, I managed to get a C in the class.

In a way, I kind of owe my success to Herb Brooks.

Either way, props to this little kid for motivating his squad in epic fashion.