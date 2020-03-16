Politics

‘Deborah Birx’s Outfit Makes Her Look Like The Cult Leader’: Politico Writer Mocks Trump Coronavirus Team

Screenshot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Politico columnist Jack Schafer mocked the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, saying that Dr. Deborah Birx’s outfit made her “look like the cult leader.”

Schafer fired off a couple of tweets Monday in response to the latest coronavirus briefing, first taking aim at Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Health Department Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir and then turning on Birx. (RELATED: BREAKING: Trump Announces Four Steps Of New Coronavirus Guidance To Be Followed By All Americans For 15 Days)

“Those uniforms make Jerome Adams and Brett Giroir look like members of the Heaven’s Gate cult,” Schafer tweeted.

“Deborah Birx’s outfit makes her look like the cult leader,” he added.

Schafer immediately took some heat for his comments.