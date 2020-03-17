‘No Finger-Lickin’!’: Kansas Secretary Of Health Lightens Mood After Someone Calls Him Col. Sanders

Kansas Secretary of Health Dr. Lee Norman definitely did his best to lighten the mood amid concerns of the coronavirus after someone compares his appearance to Colonel Sanders.

"Here's what I get for being serious," Norman tweeted Monday in response to a picture of him on Twitter that compared him to the famed Kentucky Fried Chicken colonel.

Here’s what I get for being serious! And no finger-lickin’! No, I won’t share my recipe of the 11 secret herbs and spices! pic.twitter.com/BHcmhGbSpd — Lee Norman (@SecNorman) March 17, 2020

"And no finger-lickin'!" he added. "No, I won't share my recipe of the 11 secret herbs and spices!"

The comments came in response to a picture on Twitter that read simply, "Why is no one talking about this? Is Colonel Sanders really the doctor for the state of KS?"

And the photo they used, we have to admit, is quite convincing.

It all followed a recent press conference held by the Kansas Secretary of Department of Health and Environment about the positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and as well as steps the state was undergoing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Norman labeled health care workers in the state “unsung heroes” over the weekend for their response to the pandemic.

“Unsung heroes of public health,” the doctor wrote. “Coronavirus lab samples don’t run themselves. These people do. 16 hours per day per person.”

Unsung heroes of public health. Coronavirus lab samples don’t run themselves. These people do. 16 hours per day per person. Coronaviruses don’t fall onto a swab. People mask and gown up to gather samples. Day/night. Putting themselves at risk. I am grateful for their devotion. pic.twitter.com/W65C2kCWI4 — Lee Norman (@SecNorman) March 15, 2020

“Coronaviruses don’t fall onto a swab,” he added. “People mask and gown up to gather samples. Day/night. Putting themselves at risk. I am grateful for their devotion.”