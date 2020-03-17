New England Patriots Release Tom Brady Tribute Video After He Leaves The Team

The New England Patriots released an epic Tom Brady video after he announced that he’d be leaving the team.
After 20 years and six Super Bowls with the Patriots and Bill Belichick, Brady announced Tuesday that he would be continuing his career elsewhere in a pair of shocking Instagram posts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
After the decision was announced by the start quarterback, New England tweeted a video taking fans down memory lane.
Give it a watch below. It’s bound to pull at your emotions if you’re a fan of the Pats.
20 years.
6 championships.
A lifetime of memories.
Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020
What a wild journey it has been over the past two decades. Brady went from being a sixth round draft pick to putting six rings on his fingers.
That’s the kind of story that’s straight out of Hollywood. It just isn’t supposed to happen that way. Brady was overlooked coming out of Michigan, and he turned into an unstoppable force on the gridiron.
Now, it’s all over for Brady and the Pats. The epic partnership is done after more success than anybody saw coming.
We’ll see where he lands, but there’s no question he’ll forever be remembered as a hero in New England.