REPORT: Titans Won’t Pursue Tom Brady, Will Get A Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly not pursue New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Titans won’t go after Brady, and will instead opt to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2020

The fact the Titans reportedly won’t pursue Tom Brady makes me think that they knew they couldn’t get him.

Tannehill is a solid option, and he injected the team with life last season. However, he’s not the six-time Super Bowl champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on Jan 15, 2020 at 7:12pm PST

If the Titans thought they could get Tom Brady for a couple years, then I’m 100% sure they would have done whatever they could have to get it done.

The fact they’re choosing to ride with Tannehill tells me Brady must not have been a realistic option.

Having said that, the Titans shouldn’t be too worried with Tannehill. As I said above, he balled out last year and took the Titans to the AFC championship game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Tannehill (@rtannehill17) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:34am PST

They’re going to be just fine with him running the show.