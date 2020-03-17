Minnesota Vikings Trade Stefon Diggs To The Buffalo Bills

The Minnesota Vikings have traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

Jay Glazer reported the news late Monday night. The move comes after Diggs has wanted out of Minnesota for awhile. According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills gave up multiple draft picks, including their first-round pick, to get Diggs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

The #Vikings have traded WR Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick to the #Bills for a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source said. @JayGlazer first on the trade — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2020

Diggs has wanted out of Minnesota for awhile. The writing was essentially on the wall that he wouldn’t be playing there next year.

The only question really was where he would go. It wasn’t if he’d go. It was much more about where his landing spot would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

Well, now he’s found it, and it’s a good one. The Bills have one of the best young quarterbacks in the league with Josh Allen.

The Bills just provided their young quarterback with a star receiving option, and that could be huge for Josh Allen’s development.

Whenever you can provide your young gunslinger with a star target, you’re likely going to see positive results.