LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says He ‘Believes We Have A Winning Plan’ To Beat Coronavirus, Adds He’ll ‘Guarantee You We’re Going To Win’

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron addressed the media again about coronavirus, and gave a pep talk for the ages.

While addressing the media in a video posted Wednesday by @J_B1192, the national championship winning coach said he “believes we have a winning plan,” but he didn’t stop there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added, “It’s going to get tough these next two weeks. Come on, we’re tough. Bring it on. Let’s just follow the plan, do the things we’re supposed to do and I’ll guarantee you we will win.”

Watch his epic comments below.

I hope coronavirus enjoyed its run because the game is officially over. Coronavirus has no chance of taking us out anymore.

After that speech, I’m more confident than ever that we’re going to come out of this stronger than ever. You have to honestly wonder if coronavirus even bothers showing up to the field at this point because Coach O just put it in the dirt.

Seriously, was Coach O preparing to crush Alabama or to fight coronavirus? I’m not sure. His last sentence sounds like something straight out of the locker room before a huge game.

Don’t listen around kids but this is amazing! Coach O with ALL the feels! Roll Tide What? ????????????????????#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/hoM0GFVg3U — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) November 10, 2019

Who knew it would take coronavirus to unite fans in the SEC and the Big 10? I certainly didn’t see it coming but here we are.

I’m glad to have Coach O in the fight.

P.S.: Coach O is low-key becoming the secret star of coronavirus. Good for him for using his platform for good.