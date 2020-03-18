Notre Dame Schedules 2022 Football Game Against UNLV

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play UNLV in football in 2022.

The Rebels announced Tuesday that they’d scheduled a football game on the road in South Bend on October 22, 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some St. Patrick’s Day News: Rebels To Make Historic Trip To Play Notre Dame ????????☘️https://t.co/gytupEsAeb pic.twitter.com/GbFxO5d6ef — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) March 17, 2020

It’s crazy that I’m so desperate for sports at the moment because of coronavirus that I’m juiced at an announcement of UNLV playing Notre Dame.

That’s where we’re at right now as a society. A game that will almost certainly be a blowout has me ready to run through a wall.

Welcome to sports in March 2020. Even the littlest thing has us ready to celebrate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

Of course, Notre Dame will almost certainly end up crushing the Rebels. This is just a classic money game and nothing more.

The Fighting Irish will be better at every position on the field, they’ll cut a check to UNLV for making the trip and they’ll probably win by 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:12am PST

Still, I’m pretty excited we have something to talk about and a little football action. It sure as all hell beats the nonstop bad news about coronavirus.