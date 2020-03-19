Wisconsin Badgers Say They Might ‘Need To Make Room For Another Banner’ After Winning ESPN’s March Madness Simulation

The Wisconsin Badgers sound open to hanging a college basketball national championship banner after March Madness was canceled.

I declared the Badgers college basketball national champions after March Madness was canceled because of coronavirus. Then, we won ESPN’s simulated bracket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the results of the simulated bracket, the basketball team’s Twitter account tweeted Wednesday, “Guess we need to make room for another banner in the Kohl Center.”

Guess we need to make room for another banner in the Kohl Center ????‍♂️https://t.co/cabMfdKjr3 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2020

They followed that up with a parody video of a family celebrating, and captioned it in part, “Print the shirts. Hang the banner.”

Print the shirts. Hang the banner.@ESPN BPI National Champs‼️ pic.twitter.com/ipRxItDTzx — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2020

They might be half-kidding, and they might not be. All I know for sure is that I’m 100% not kidding at all, and with every passing day, I get more serious about hanging a banner.

Why the hell not? If coronavirus can just steal March Madness from us after we win the B1G, then we should be able to declare ourselves national champions.

If the critics and haters don’t like it, then you can tell them I’ll give a damn once they sit at the top of the B1G.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

It sure will look beautiful once that banner is hanging in the rafters of the Kohl Center. I don’t care if I have to hang it myself.

I will pay for the materials, make it and hang it the moment the university clears the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:06am PST

Go, Badgers, go!