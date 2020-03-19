Queen Elizabeth II Laments, But Tries To Bring Hope To This ‘Period Of Great Concern And Uncertainty’

Queen Elizabeth II issued a release Thursday lamenting the steps people have had to take amid the coronavirus outbreak while she tried to bring hope during this uncertain time.

"As [my husband] Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the 93-year-old British monarch explained in a statement shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," she added.

The statement continued, "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months,” Elizabeth shared.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe,” she added. “I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

This comes after Buckingham Palace issued a statement last week about how the queen’s daily routine would completely change in light of the pandemic.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks,” a statement posted on Twitter from the Royal Household read.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled,” the statement added. “Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”