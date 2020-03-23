REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Weinstein tested positive after being moved to Wende Correctional Facility on Wednesday, according to a report published by NBC News. The positive test results were confirmed to the outlet by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers.

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation at a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York https://t.co/Qhs4bWDek3 pic.twitter.com/mokLqaW7h9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2020

Weinstein is spending time in isolation after testing positive while staffers who had contact with him have also been quarantined.

Weinstein’s lawyer claimed they had not been notified of the diagnosis as of Sunday night.

“Given Mr. Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation,” said lawyer Imran Ansari. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison After Rape Conviction)

A prison official confirmed Sunday that two inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, but could not comment on an individual’s health status, Reuters reported. Before Weinstein was transferred to Wende, he spent time at Rikers Island Jail, where multiple cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

The former producer also spent time at Bellevue Hospital due to heart problems after his conviction and again after his sentencing.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 following a landmark conviction for rape and criminal sexual assault.