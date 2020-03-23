Jameis Winston Says He Has Nothing But ‘Love And Respect’ For The Buccaneers After The Team Signs Tom Brady

Jameis Winston kept things positive in his goodbye message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston's days as the starting quarterback of the Bucs officially ended last Friday when the team signed six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Yet, he didn’t seem to be overly negative about the move. He wrote on Instagram, “All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y’all again in February.”

There’s really no other reaction Winston can have. If you’re going to lose your job, you might as well be as positive as possible.

The Bucs took Winston first overall in the 2015 draft, had him run the offense for several seasons but the partnership had just run its course after Winston tossed 30 interceptions this past season.

Now, Tom Brady is the man leading the Bucs and Winston is on the free agency market. The good news for him is that he’ll absolutely get a new deal.

There’s no way Winston stays unemployed for long with how bad the quarterback market is in the league. It’s atrocious. Anybody capable of walking and breathing at the same time will get a shot at quarterback in the league.

We’ll see where Winston lands, but it’s not hard to stay happy when you know you’re going to make millions of dollars soon.