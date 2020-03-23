New England Patriots Sign Veteran Quarterback Brian Hoyer

Quarterback Brian Hoyer is returning to the New England Patriots.

According to Jim McBride, the team has reached a deal with the veteran journeyman quarterback. Financial details aren't known at the moment.

Hoyer started his career with the Patriots after playing college ball at Michigan State, and played for them again a couple years back. This will be his third stint with the Pats.

BREAKING: The #Patriots have reached agreements with QB Brian Hoyer and former Jets LB Brandon Copeland today. This will be Hoyer’s third tour of duty with in New England. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 22, 2020

We all knew the Patriots were going to make some kind of move at quarterback after Tom Brady left the team, and signing Hoyer seems like a nice safe measure to make.

Hoyer isn’t a star, but he’s managed to hang around in the NFL for a long time. He’s a very dependable backup quarterback.

In fact, he’s arguably the best backup quarterback in the entire league. If you’re desperate for somebody to throw the ball, he’s a solid option.

However, unless New England is tanking for Trevor Lawrence, you have to think they’re still going to make another move in free agency or the draft.

There are going to be multiple free agents floating around for the Pats to take a hard look at, or they can try to trade up to draft a QB.

Until that gets figured out, New England has added some solid experience at the quarterback position.