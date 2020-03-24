Jameis Winston Works Out By Pushing An SUV

NFL free agent Jameis Winston recently did a bizarre work out.

In a video shared by TMZ Sports, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can be seen pushing a white SUV.

According to TMZ, the 2020 Ford Expedition weighs at least 5,500 pounds. You can watch a video of him grinding it out below.

I’m not an expert when it comes to staying in shape, but I’m not sure how this is going to help Jameis Winston throw a football.

Winston’s problem isn’t that he’s not a strong enough guy. He’s a big dude, and he has an NFL body. His problem is he turns the ball over nonstop.

How is pushing an SUV going to help him throw a more accurate ball? The reality is that it’s not going to help at all.

Is Winston just trying to show teams he’s staying in shape and ready for another shot in the NFL? Again, if that’s the case, let’s see something that shows he’s an improved passer.

NFL GMs aren’t going to give a damn about whether or not he can push an SUV.

We’ll have to wait to see where Winston lands, but I can promise you this stunt won’t do him much good down the stretch.