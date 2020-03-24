Miami Dolphins Will Let Fans Defer Season Ticket Payments Because Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Miami Dolphins are helping out their fans during the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are offering "the option of deferring payments or rolling over their deposits for ticket packages to 2021 if needed."

The move comes after the virus shut down sports and resulted in many businesses having to temporarily shut their doors.

This is a great move by the Dolphins. People all over the place are struggling right now, and there doesn’t really seem to be an end in sight.

Obviously, the Dolphins want people at the games, and they don’t want to lose all their fans. Given the economic reality of the situation we’re facing, it was smart of them to do something.

People need all the relief they can get. Times are tough, and you’re simply not paying attention if you think otherwise.

People are losing their jobs left and right because of this damn virus. It’s been brutal these past several days.

The Dolphins are taking a step back and giving their fans a little breathing room. It might seem like a small gesture, but it’s worth it.