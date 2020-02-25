‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tells Peter Weber She Might Leave If He Has Sex With Other Women

“Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett was forthright with her thoughts on Peter Weber being intimate with other women during the show.

Prewett pulled Weber aside during the beginning of Monday’s episode to discuss how she felt about him having sex or being intimate with other women during the show. Madison then waited until her one-on-one date with Weber, which came after both Hannah Ann and Victoria F.’s dates, to explain to him that she was a virgin and couldn’t see herself accepting a proposal from him if he had just slept with someone else.

The entirety of America has been split on how Madison went about this topic, with some even calling it an “ultimatum.”

“I don’t feel like it was an ultimatum. I don’t,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight after the filming of ‘Women Tell All.’ “I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that’s what she did.”

“Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There’s no doubt about that,” Weber added. “But I can’t fault her for sharing her heart.” (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber With Show Producer He’s Rumored To Be Dating)

Madison makes a completely valid point here, but “The Bachelor” is almost an alternate reality. Believing that Weber isn’t going to explore his other relationships during fantasy suites is a little unrealistic.

However, Madison should be applauded for standing up for her values and knowing exactly what she wants out of a relationship. This type of relationship set-up clearly is not working for her.

We’ll have to wait until Monday to see if Madison sticks to her word and leaves Weber in the mess he created for himself.