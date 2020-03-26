Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly Says The Season Will Be Impacted If Training Doesn’t Start By July 1

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly thinks the season is in big trouble if training isn’t underway by the start of July.

As of right now, football and all other sports have come to a grinding halt thanks to coronavirus, and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. It sounds like America’s favorite sport is in jeopardy if players aren’t working out in a few months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

Kelly appeared on ESPN late Wednesday night to talk with Scott VanPelt, and said the sport will be “affected” if training isn’t underway by July 1, according to 247Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:12am PST

“I think the realistic goal here is minimum of four weeks of conditioning before you put them in camp. College football is going to be affected if we’re not playing in 90 days, in terms of the conditioning element, and getting these young men ready,” Kelly explained.

He also suggested with a laugh playing “two games a week” if the schedule gets crunched, which is a horrific idea that should never be considered. Two games a week in college football would be terrible for player safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Feb 21, 2020 at 3:05pm PST

There you go, folks. We have a line in the sand. This war must be won by July 1. At the very least, we have to have the tide turned and the virus under control by then.

If you’re not going to isolate for you own safety, then do it to save football. Do it to help save the soul of this country.

Right now, we’re holding together pretty well, but things will fall apart quickly if we lose our college football. I can promise you that much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

So, stay inside, listen to the advice of experts, watch some old highlights and we’ll get through this to the other side. I promise you all!

When this is all over, we’ll be talking like Hoot at the end of Black Hawk Down. Together, we’re going to win this war.